Gephardt: Episode 20 – Gov. Spencer Cox addresses mixed-messaging, politics of the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — While the U.S. appears to be turning the corner on the COVID-19 crisis, a barrage of mixed-messages and political dog whistling has left a lot of Utahns scratching their heads.

Some of the confusion lies in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention somewhat sudden announcement that in most cases, those who are fully-immunized can begin leading more normal lives. They chalked it up to science.

At the same time, those who have steadfastly poo-pooed the pandemic are still bucking the science — and the year-long body count. They’re coming by way of a steady stream of controversial message bills and resolutions from the Utah’s state legislature, some of which bear the signature of the newly-elected governor.

In Episode #20 of the Bill Gephardt Show, Gov. Spencer Cox defends the message bills and the power politics being played on the Hill. He also speaks to the recently passed resolutions aimed at scrutinizing critical race theory, and the proposed designation of Utah as a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state.

To hear what Cox has to say about the ongoing give-and-take in the corridors of power on Capitol Hill, kindly click on the video below.

