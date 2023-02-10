Gephardt Podcast ‘Big Game’ Special: Beehive State’s football legacy alive and well in the NFL, including Super Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The countdown is underway to the Big Game in Phoenix, and on both teams, players and coaches with ties to Utah’s top notch football programs, on both collegiate and high school, will soon be a part of NFL history, participants in what many believe is the crown jewel of professional sporting events.

But the largess of Utah athletes in the ranks of the NFL just don’t lie with just the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Homegrown Utah football talent can be found throughout the ranks of the league.

In this special “Big Game, Pre-Game Edition” of the Bill Gephardt Show Podcast, you’ll hear from Gephardt Daily sportswriter Jared Page, whose in-depth weekly coverage of Utah’s homegrown players and coaches has reached and delighted hundreds of thousands of local sports fans on social media this season.

For a look back at the Utah-based players who have been “representing” in the NFL this season, check the podcast below.

This sponsored edition of the Bill Gephardt Show Podcast is made possible by these supporters of independent local journalism: Hillside Tires, Legacy Roofing, Stauffer’s Towing, Brad DeBry Law Firm ES Solar, Utah Disaster Kleenup, All Utah Plumbing, Heating and Air.