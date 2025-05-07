German tourist, 77, dies after fall at Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah, May 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A tourist from Germany died on Tuesday after a fall in Arches National Park.

“National Park Service rangers responded to reports that a man had fallen while hiking on the primitive section of the Windows Loop trail,” says a news release from Arches National Park.

“Bystanders initiated CPR before rangers arrived on scene.”

Personnel from Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also responded.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Rudolf Peters, a 77-year-old male from Haltern am See, a city in western Germany, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are investigating this incident,” the release says.

“Visitors are reminded that uneven surfaces, changeable weather, and preexisting health conditions are all important factors to consider when choosing a safe and enjoyable hike.”