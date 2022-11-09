Get Utah’s preliminary vote tallies here

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The final votes have been cast and the ballots are being counted in Utah’s 2022 midterm election.

To see the preliminary vote totals — scheduled for release after Utah’s polls close at 8 p.m. — follow this link to the Utah Election Results website.

Those navigating the state run website will be able to track voter trends for races and ballot initiatives on a federal, state and local levels. And while providing users with a sense of how the races are unfolding, the site states emphatically that the results are preliminary.

The results displayed on this website are not final results, but are posted as a service to the public. Final election results will be certified by each county by Nov. 22.

Because nearly all voters will vote by mail, counties do not count all votes on election night. Mail ballots postmarked on time and received after the election are not included in the election night preliminary results, but they are included in later releases. Counties will review any provisional ballots during the two week period following the election.

Counties will periodically release results after election night. After the Primary Election, this website will be updated by 5 p.m. each day with the results from any county that posted updates.

The 8 p.m. release of the vote totals is provisional and could be delayed until voters have a chance to cast their ballots.

In a statement released Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson told the state’s 29 county clerks not to release results until all voters in line at 8 p.m. Tuesday have had a chance to mark their ballots.

“Eligible voters deserve the opportunity to cast their ballots without outside influence, including data from preliminary results,” Henderson said.