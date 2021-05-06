Giant syringe burned in Moroni as part of ‘Night of Liberty’

MORONI, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A giant syringe was burned as part of “The Night of Liberty” event in Moroni over the weekend.

A video of the event was posted on YouTube by Eric Moutsos, who is the founder of Utah Business Revival, which says on Facebook it is a “coalition of small business owners committed to getting Utah back to work and promoting hope for a brighter future.”

The syringe said “Medical Tyranny” on its side.

“We are in Moroni, Utah,” Moutsos says in the video. “Before this, how many people really cared about vaccines? I didn’t. But now… this is a big giant needle. When government and mainstream media and every single powerful… celebrities, every person on TV, actors, this is a giant needle. Medical tyranny.”

Moutsos also streamed the event on Facebook Live.

The video has been watched just over 1,600 times as of Thursday at 11 a.m., with 39 people liking the video and 61 disliking it.

Moutsos also hit the headlines last June when a controversial concert he organized was first scheduled for a Kaysville venue, then moved to Tooele County after public outcry in Davis County, and was finally moved to southern Utah.

The Collin Raye concert, to be accompanied by numerous business sales booths, was sponsored by the Utah Business Revival. It was first set to be held at Barnes Park in Kaysville on May 30. It was then moved to Manning’s Amphitheater at Studio Ranch, a private venue in Grantsville. Tooele County health officials on May 27 issued an order to the owner of the amphitheater in Grantsville where the concert was rescheduled.

The concert was characterized as a protest of the restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic — designed to lessen the spread of the virus — which have caused economic losses to business owners.

It finally took place June 13 at the Iron Springs Resort in Cedar City.