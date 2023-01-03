Giant trout dominate as DWR announces 2022’s state record fish catches

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials have announced Utah’s record-setting fish landed in 2022 by the state’s anglers.

Hulking trout near a yard long topped the list posted on the DWR website. ” Anyone who goes fishing knows how thrilling it is to catch a fish, especially if it is a large, potentially record-breaking one. And this year, anglers set 11 new fishing records in Utah.”

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources began tracking records for harvested fish in the early 1900s. Since then, the record fish program has expanded to also include catch-and-release records and records for fish caught using alternate tackle, like spearfishing, archery and setline.

“The primary reason that the DWR tracks record fish is to provide anglers with recognition of their achievements,” DWR Aquatics Assistant Chief Craig Walker said. “The public records are also a fun way to encourage anglers to get out on the water and hopefully encounter some of the large fish Utah has to offer.

Here is a look at the 11 new state fishing records set during 2022.

Catch-and-Release:

Black Bullhead: Set by Taylor Hadlock on July 19 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 inches long.

Black Crappie: Set by Draygen Picklesimer on April 18 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 16 ¾ inches long.

White Crappie: Set by Taylor Shamo Feb. 9 at Gunnison Bend Reservoir. The fish was 12 ⅞ inches long.

Bonneville Cutthroat Trout: Set by Eli Gourdin on April 18 at Lost Creek Reservoir. The fish was 25 ¼ inches long.

Colorado River Cutthroat Trout: Set by Eli Gourdin on March 25 at Currant Creek Reservoir. The fish was 22 inches long.

Tiger Trout: Set by David MacKay on May 6 at Fish Lake. The fish was 29 ¼ inches long.

Walleye: Set by Jon Torrence on April 15 at Utah Lake. The fish was 33 inches long.

Bonneville Cutthroat Trout: Set by Bryan Olsen on April 18 at Lost Creek Reservoir with a 4-pound, 12-ounce fish that was 24 ¼ inches long. However, that record was then broken by Willie G. Carollo on July 17, also at Lost Creek Reservoir. The new record fish was 10 pounds 2.24 ounces, 28 inches long and had a 17.5-inch girth.

Wiper: Set by Hunter King on June 18 at Newcastle Reservoir. The fish was 16 pounds 8.32 ounces, 31 inches long and had a 24-inch girth.

Spearfishing Records:

Striped bass: Set by Darvil McBride on April 30 at Lake Powell. The fish was 6 pounds 3 ounces, 27 ¼ inches long and had a 17-inch girth.

Non-native Cutthroat Trout: Set by Ryan Peterson on June 4 at Fish Lake. The fish was 3 pounds 14 ounces, 22 ½ inches long and had an 11-inch girth.