Girl, 12, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning.

During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant occurred,” a statement from Kaysville Police says.

The child was taken to a local hospital, and the remainder of the parade was canceled.

“The patient is being treated and is in critical condition,” the statement says, adding that the accident scene, at 175 S. Main, “will be closed for the next several hours while the incident is being investigated.

“This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the child’s family. We will continue to release updates as we gather further information.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.