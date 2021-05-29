Girl, 14, transported to Primary Children’s Hospital after ATV accident in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Friday evening after a Clearfield accident that reportedly left her pinned under an ATV.

The accident happened at approximately 2200 South 300 East, outside a ward house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It was initially reported that the driver was pinned under the ATV; however, when officers arrived the female was no longer pinned,” said Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett told Gephardt Daily in an email response. “I am not certain if bystanders removed the ATV or what occurred.”

The girl’s two female passengers, age 14 and 9, were not transported to the hospital, “however, the driver sustained a possible head injury and was transported by ground ambulance to Primary Children’s Medical Center,” Bennett wrote.

“The accident is still under investigation in hopes to determine what caused the accident and if there was contributing circumstances such as speeding. There is no other updated information regarding the female’s condition.

“A medical helicopter was originally requested; however, that request was canceled since EMS determined the patient could be transported by ground ambulance.”