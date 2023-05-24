Girl, 16, dies after rock pillar falls on her in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after a rock pillar fell onto her in West Bountiful.

West Bountiful police say the teen was with friends and visiting a property in the area of 800 West and Heritage Point Lane, where a rock pillar accidentally fell onto her.

Medical personnel responded about 1:30 p.m. and transported the girl to Lakeview Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries, police said.

Davis Behavioral Health provided counseling on scene to those involved, according to police.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.