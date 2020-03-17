Girl allegedly attacked male with screwdriver in West Valley City altercation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An altercation Monday between two groups of teens in West Valley City allegedly ended with a girl attacking a male with a screwdriver.

West Valley City Police Department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the altercation occurred outside Valley Fair Mall, at 3601 S. 2700 West, at approximately 5 p.m.

“Two groups of teens at the mall got into an argument,” Vainuku said. “The two groups went outside. The argument turned into a physical fight.”

A girl was seen attacking a male with a screwdriver, Vainuku said.

The two groups then fled.

A 16-year-old boy subsequently turned up at a local hospital with a minor puncture wound, but is not cooperating with authorities.

The incident is under investigation, Vainuku said.