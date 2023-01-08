Glen Canyon National Recreation Area seeks help finding missing employee

MARBLE CANYON, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials are asking for the public’s help locating an employee who has been missing since Thursday.

Matt Kemper was last seen about 10 a.m. Thursday at Red Rocks Resort in Las Vegas, according to a social media post from the recreation area. A ping of Kemper’s cellphone puts his most recent known location as Glendale, Nevada, the post states.

Kemper works in the Lees Ferry district in the recreation area near Marble Canyon, Arizona, officials said.

“He may be en route or off the side of the road because of weather,” the post states.

Kemper was driving a gray Chevy pickup with Utah license plate No. G325F7. He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Kemper’s whereabouts is asked to call Glen Canyon dispatch at 928-608-6301.