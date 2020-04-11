Glen Canyon National Recreation Area visitors need to be aware of requirements due to COVID-19

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah/Arizona, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is asking all visitors to be aware that the state of Utah currently requires a 30-day dry time for all kayaks and paddle boards after departing Lake Powell and prior to entering other Utah waters.

In a news release Friday, the National Park Service said, “In anticipation of the potential for increased visitation during the upcoming weekend, visitors are reminded that all modifications to operations previously announced remain in effect until further notice.”

It goes on to state, “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and social media.”

Outdoor spaces at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are still accessible to the public, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors; however, officials want the public to bear in mind that certain regulations and restrictions are in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

