Glen Canyon Nat’l Rec Area announces temporary changes during COVID-19 outbreak

GLEN CANYON, Arizona/Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is implementing temporary operational changes for the next 30 days to minimize transmission of the coronavirus to the public and employees.

Starting Wednesday, visitors to Glen Canyon will use automated fee machines at National Park Service-operated entrance stations and self-service fee payment stations, also known as “iron rangers,” a news release from the NPS says.

All NPS ranger-led programs are postponed for 30 days.

“At the Glen Canyon Dam Carl Hayden Visitor Center near Page, Arizona, NPS staff will be located outside the building during normal business hours to answer visitor questions,” the news release says.

“Outside porta-potties will be available. Carl Hayden Visitor Center exhibits, retail, Glen Canyon Dam tours and inside restrooms will not be available.

“The Glen Canyon Conservancy is deferring opening of the Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center near Lees Ferry and its flagship store located at 12 North Lake Powell Blvd. in Page, Arizona, for 30 days.”

The NPS is encouraging self-led visitor activities. Other visitor services (such as fish cleaning stations) will still be available.

Visitors are urged to:

Follow Leave No Trace practices

Pack out all trash

Follow CDC guidance to help contain the spread of COVID-19

“The NPS is focused on ensuring our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners are safe by following the most current guidance and data from the CDC, state and local public health authorities, and the Department of Interior’s Office of Emergency Management,” the news release says. “U.S. Public Health Service officers assigned to the NPS are closely monitoring the situation and keeping staff informed.”