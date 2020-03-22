Goblin Valley State Park limits visitation to 100 people at one time

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Goblin Valley State Park in Emery County is limiting visitation numbers in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Visitation in the park will be limited to approximately 100 people at any one time,” said the Utah State Parks website. “This could result in substantial wait times at the park gate. Arriving in the early morning or early evening may allow for better access.”

In addition, the Goblin Valley State Park visitor center is currently closed.

Per Public Health Order from the Southeast Utah Health Department, overnight stays have also been prohibited through April 16. The park, trails, and viewing areas remain open.

Goblin Valley State Park is in Green River.

Visitors can go to the Utah State Parks COVID-19 web page for updated information.