ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of St. George Police Officer Adam Ashworth, who died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19.

A statement with the GoFundMe account, organized by Angela Ashworth Furin, says the officer was admitted to the ICU two weeks earlier with severe COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma just a few days later, it says.

“Adam has been a police officer in Southern Utah for the past 11 years, serving his community with integrity and kindness. It’s the job he was born to do and he loves every minute of it! He is married to the love of his life, Bobbi Anne, and has 3 beautiful children,” the initial GoFundMe post said.

An update posted Thursday on the page says, “Today went very differently than we had planned. Adam passed away, surrounded by his loved ones.” In a somber tribute to their friend and co-worker, SGPD officers escorted Ashworth’s body from St. George Regional Hospital to a mortuary.

As of Friday evening, $28,560 has been raised of a $100,000 goal.

