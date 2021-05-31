GoFundMe accounts set up for 2 men who died in Powder Mtn. plane crash

POWDER MOUNTAIN, Eden, Utah, May 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — GoFundMe accounts have been established for Devin Criddle and Braeden Raleigh, the two young men killed in a fiery plane crash Saturday.

Their names were released Sunday by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Criddle, 26, from Draper, died when the single-engine plane crashed into the mountains at Powder Mountain, near Eden.

Raleigh, 21, of Salt Lake City, was burned in the crash and was hoisted by Life Flight to a landing area, where an Air Life helicopter picked him up and transported him to the University of Utah burn center. He died of his injuries a few hours later.

The GoFundMe account for Devin Criddle, organized by Emily Clark, says, “Devin passed away May 29th, 2021 in a plane accident in Northern Utah. We all love him so much and will miss him every day. There was no one quite like him.”

The post goes on to say that, because he had just turned 26, Criddle was no longer covered by his family’s life insurance plan, and the account has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

Several friends remembered Criddle on Facebook, including a classmate who graduated with him from Alta High School in 2013, who wrote:

Another wrote of Criddle on Facebook:

“He was an amazing person, one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. Always positive, always laughing. I will miss him as will everyone who ever got to know him. I am keeping his family in my thoughts. It’s been a hard day for me since finding out, I can’t even imagine what the family is going through. Keep them in your prayers. Send good vibes. I love you Devin and I know you are at peace.”

The GoFundMe account for Braeden Raleigh, organized by Casey Raleigh, says, “Tragically on May 29, 2021, Braedan Raleigh lost his life in an airplane accident. He was life flighted to the nearest burn center in attempt to save his life …

“Due to the severity of his burns and unstable vitals he was not able to live for more than a few hours once in the ICU. He was surrounded by his loved ones and we’re fortunate enough to have been able to say our goodbyes.”

Raleigh is described in the post as “an amazing son, brother, grandson, and uncle. He had a lifetime still to live. He was so full of life. He was kind, loving, funny, selfless, motivated and was just kick starting his career off as a young pilot while going to school full time to get his Bachelors.

“No one was prepared for his life to be taken away so early and unexpectedly. We want to raise funds to help pay for expenses. We are going to miss you Brae. Fly high buddy.”

The crash was reported at 10:02 a.m. Saturday, Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed told Gephardt Daily.

“It was a single-engine plane that crashed into the mountains by Powder Mountain,” Reed said. “Someone saw smoke and called it in.”

Fire crews made their way to the remote scene, then through gates, then down to the site, Reed said.

“It takes a minute to get up there,” he said. “We found two adult males of unknown age, one deceased, and one was severely burned but was alive. We tried to stabilize him.”

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the second man, later identified as Raleigh, had passed away, adding, “We send our thoughts to everyone effected by this tragic accident”.

Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the plane had left Ogden’s Hinckley Airport shortly before the crash. He said it was a two-seater plane, “possibly a trainer.”

Reed said the plane was found on fire, but the cold and wetness of the crash site worked in firefighters’ favor, and the flames were quickly extinguished.