GoFundMe page set up to assist Layton High student struck by minivan outside school

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist a 15-year-old Layton High School student struck by a student-driven minivan while walking to school Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 7:02 a.m., which was about an hour before dawn, at or near the intersection of Hawthorne Drive and Wasatch Drive.

“She was crossing the street, west to east, and she was hit by a car,” Lt. Travis Lyman, Layton City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“It was dark at the time and raining hard. We’re still trying to determine if she was in the crosswalk. It happened right near the crosswalk. That’s still part of the investigation.”

The girl was transported to an area hospital in very serious condition, Lyman said, but she is now expected to survive.

The page set up to assist the student, Reggie Marsden, says: “My name is Georgia, I am Reggie’s grandma. She lives with me and my husband, Sheldon. Reggie got hit by a car and ran over by a second which she got pinned under. This was on 2nd of November 2021.

“Her injuries were bad; three breaks to one of her legs, arm broke, hip broke, pelvis busted. Rib cage busted up on both sides. She has pins and rods. There will be a lot of physical therapy, pain, and tears. There are going to be a lot of bills coming in. We want Reggie to know she is loved and will be well taken care during this challenging time. I know her and she will worry about the financial impact it will have on us. I want her to worry about getting better and knowing everything is taken care of by us, family and friends. Thank you.”

The vehicle, which Lyman said was a minivan, was driven by another LHS student.

A second vehicle hit the victim after the first. The driver, said to be the father of another LHS student, reportedly had not seen the girl on the road.