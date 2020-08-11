GoFundMe set up for 12-year-old dead after fall from ATV in Utah County

GOSHEN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with medical and funeral expenses for a 12-year-old girl who died after rough road threw her from an ATV she was riding with two other girls in Goshen.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, told Gephardt Daily the accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The girls, ages, 13, 12 and 10, were riding an ATV — a four wheeler — and the 10-year-old was wearing a helmet, but the 12 and 13 year olds were not,” Cannon said.

“Maybe they hit a rough spot at the edge of the road, or between the road and the shoulder, but the 13-year-old driver said the ATV jerked, and the 12 year old fell off,” Cannon said. “She sustained serious head injuries when she hit the ground.”

CPR was begun immediately, and taken over by first responders when they arrived, Cannon said.

“She was flown by Life Flight by Utah Valley Hospital, where they worked on her for two hours before pronouncing her dead.”

The name of the victim is Marley Tarango, Cannon said.

A GoFundMe page set up for the victim by a family member says: “Marley Tarango was in 4-wheeler accident on Aug. 10. She was riding with a couple of friends. She fell off the back and hit her head; as a result from that she passed away. Our hearts are broken for her family. She will be dearly missed she was a great friend. We loved having her around. I would like to help raise some money for her family for hospital bills and for funeral costs and anything else they might need. Anything helps.”

The other two girls were not injured.

“She had a helmet with her, she just wasn’t wearing it. She was holding it,” Cannon said. “In this case, it could have made the difference.”