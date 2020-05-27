GoFundMe set up for funeral costs after Utah girl, 13, killed by falling tree in Oregon

DETROIT LAKE, Oregon, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with funeral costs for a 13-year-old girl from Utah who was fatally injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a falling tree while at Oregon’s Detroit Lake with her family.

The GoFundMe page for Bailey Monson says: “Dear friends and family: This past weekend we lost our sweet Bailey to a horrible accident. We are trying to raise money for our family to help with all the cost to get our baby girl home from Oregon as well as the funeral expenses. Please help any way you can.”

A news release from the Marion County (Oregon) Sheriff’s Office said Marine Patrol deputies from the MCSO were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to a boating accident in the Box Canyon area of Detroit Lake.

A caller reported that two pontoon-style boats were tethered together near the shoreline, “when the top of a large tree fell, striking both boats.”

“The caller said at least one person was severely injured and was taken by boat to Mongold State Park for help,” the news release said.

When deputies and emergency personnel reached the Mongold boat ramp, CPR was being administered to the teen.

Life Flight was called to transport Bailey, but she did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was reported injured.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Detroit-Idanha Fire District, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lyons Ambulance, Life Flight, U.S. Forest Service, and Oregon State Parks.