GoFundMe set up to assist with funeral costs of LDS missionary from Bountiful killed in Georgia accident

LAFAYETTE, Georgia, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with the funeral costs of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary killed while riding his bicycle in Georgia.

LDS Church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff said in a prepared statement: “Elder McKay Bergeson, age 19, of Bountiful, Utah, died Saturday evening after getting hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle in LaFayette, Georgia.”

Bergeson had been assigned to the Tennessee Knoxville Mission since December 2019.

“We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life,” Woodruff said. “We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time.”

Bergeson’s companion was not injured in the accident.

The GoFundMe page says: “McKay was a wonderful, vivacious, energetic young man who had a bright personality, a loud and engaging laugh and loved life.

“McKay was the oldest of six children and loved going fishing with his father. He loved serving as a missionary and loved the people of Tennessee and Georgia. He will be missed by many.

“Any love, donation or support for this family is appreciated.”

