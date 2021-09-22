Gold Over America gymnastics tour featuring Utah’s MyKayla Skinner, Grace McCallum coming to WVC

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Gold Over America gymnastics tour featuring Simone Biles, as well as the University of Utah’s MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum, is coming to West Valley City next week.

Skinner is the 2020 Tokyo Olympic vault silver medalist, and was previously an alternate for the 2016 Olympic team. McCallum represented the United States at the 2020 Olympics and won a silver medal in the team event.

The tour, which begins Wednesday in Glendale, California, will stop at the Maverik Center on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.

Besides Biles, Skinner and McCallum, the tour features gymnasts including Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, and Morgan Hurd.

The tour goes until November and will make stops in 35 cities.

Biles said in a statement: “I love the sport of gymnastics and wanted to help create a show that celebrates the pure joy of performing. I believe there is gold inside of us all and it’s time to let that gold shine.”

For tickets to the Gold Over America tour, click here.