Good Samaritans shine as Weber Canyon rollover hospitalizes one

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A teen was hospitalized after her car rolled over twice on the slippery highway Tuesday in Weber Canyon.
The 16-year-old was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries after aid from three Good Samaritans before emergency responders arrived, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said online Tuesday night. ” Our less-experienced drivers continue to struggle in slippery conditions in Weber Canyon.”
The teen hit the barrier and rolled twice, landing on the wheels, just prior to the power plant on I -84 Tuesday morning, according to Mountain Green, destroying the windshield and deploying air bags. “Initially she was stuck in the car but a passer by wrenched the door open.
“Two nurses passing by in different cars stopped and rendered aid before fire department arrival.”
A South Weber crew conveyed her to a hospital. Weber Fire District also responded, providing initial care. A Mountain Green fire engine assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with site control by blocking off traffic as medical crews assisted the young woman.