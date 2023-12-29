Goods for at-risk Granite School District students stolen in break-in

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Thieves broke into the Granite Education Foundation over the winter break, stealing items intended for children in need, district officials said.

The nonprofit foundation supports students and educators in the Granite School District, supplying students in need with clothing, shoes, winter coats and food assistance.

The total loss and damage to the education facility at 2500 S. State St. is estimated at more than $50,000, district officials said.

“The most unfortunate part of all of this is everything that has been taken was set to be delivered to the most at risk and vulnerable students that we serve,” said Jadee Talbot, Granite Education Foundation executive director.

District officials say it’s the third such break-in in less than a year and the most costly.

“This break in was much more costly than the previous ones. Much more damage was done, and goods were taken,” Talbot said. “It is heartbreaking when you consider that the supplies won’t get to the hands of those that need it most, the kids. When you consider the amount of time our dedicated volunteers and donors spend supporting us, it makes incidents like this even more troubling.”

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-412-3600.

More information about the Granite Education Foundation and supporting the district’s students and educators is available at www.granitekids.org.