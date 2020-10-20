Gov. candidates Spencer Cox, Greg Peterson release joint ad urging civility

UTAH, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Greg Peterson want Utah voters to agree to disagree – and they mean that in a good way.

The two have collaborated on an ad urging people to treat each other with kindness, and not let differences in political views spark hatred.

“I’m not sure this has ever been done before,” Cox wrote in a tweet posted Tuesday, which includes the ad. “but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different. We can disagree without hating each other. Let’s make Utah an example to the nation. #StandUnited #utpol.”

Peterson shared the post, and added his own wish for a peaceful transition of power if the vote supports a change in the White House.

“I’d like to thank @SpencerJCox for joining together to record these PSAs,” Peterson’s tweet says. “With the deep divisions in our country, it can take grace and courage to try to work together. No matter who wins the presidential election, we must all commit to a peaceful transfer of power. #standunited“

See the full ad below.