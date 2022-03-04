Gov. Cox announces multi-million dollar fundraising, donation drive to help Ukrainians

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 3033 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday is office will join the Larry H. Miller Company, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation and other entities to create a fundraiser and donation drive to benefit refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“This donation drive of cash and goods will make a life-saving difference to those Ukrainians forced to leave their homes,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Utahns are drawn to help those in need and I encourage those who can to give and support this effort.”

Monetary donations made to the Community Foundation of Utah (CFU) through LHM.com will be matched up to $2 million with contributions from the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation, Todd and Andie Pedersen Family, Ryan and Ashley Smith, Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation, Kem and Carolyn Gardner Family, the Huntsman Family Foundation, Jeremy and Kristin Andrus Family Foundation, Ron and Janet Jibson Family Foundation, Zions Bank, and other, anonymous donors.

Intermountain Healthcare is joining the Driven to Assist effort by preparing to airlift donated goods to bordering countries to aid refugees fleeing Ukraine in the coming months.

CFU will distribute donated funds to trusted organizations on the ground.

Donations of critically needed items will be collected at five LHM Company locations along the Wasatch Front from Friday, March 4, through Saturday, March 12. After donations have been collected, First Lady Abby Cox’s initiative, Show Up, will help organize volunteer efforts to sort and prepare donations for distribution.

“In times of crisis, Utahns respond,” said Gail Miller, the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation, in the statement. “They take action to serve, lift, and love, and that is why I’m proud to be a member of this community.

“We have about 1,500 Ukrainian neighbors who live here in Utah. We are all heartbroken by the desperate situation their loved ones face in Ukraine. This is an opportunity for us to come together, put our arms around our neighbors, and show them that our hearts are united.”

Community members are invited to donate the following items: new with tags children’s shoes, coats, hats, and gloves and mittens; laundry detergent; diapers; and feminine hygiene products

Driven to Assist donation locations are: