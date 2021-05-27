Gov. Cox authorizes lowering of flags in remembrance of victims of San Jose shooting

UTAH, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has authorized the lowering of Utah and United States flags in memory of the victims killed Wednesday in a workplace shooting in San Jose, California.

Eight people were killed and others were injured before the gunman turned his weapon on himself, bringing the death total to nine.

The gunman has been identified as Sam Cassidy. His coworkers, killed at the Valley Transportation Authority, have been identified as Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pres. Joe Biden authorized lowering of flags, as he has for several recent mass shootings.

Cox followed suit in a tweet issued at 7:13 p.m. tweet:

“We have authorized the lowering of the U.S. flag and the flag of Utah in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the tragedy in San Jose,” Cox wrote. “Flags should be at half-staff from sunset, May 26, until sunset, May 30.”