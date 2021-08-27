Gov. Cox authorizes lowering of U.S. flags, State of Utah flags in honor of those killed in Kabul terror attack

UTAH, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has authorized the lowering of U.S. flags and the State of Utah flag in honor of those killed in the terror attack in Kabul.

Flags should be at half-staff from sunset Thursday until sunset on Aug. 30, the statement says.

As of Thursday night, 13 United States servicemen were reported dead as a result of the two bombing, and more than a dozen more had been reported as injured. Dozens of Afghanistan residents also died in the blasts, or suffered serious injuries.

The site, near the near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, was in an area where the United States and other countries were working to evacuate foreign nationals and Afghan civilians vulnerable to Taliban rule.

President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged that those responsible for the terror attack would be brought to justice.