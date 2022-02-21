Gov. Cox congratulates UHP Trooper who stopped wrong-way I-15 driver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox is among those hailing a Utah Highway Patrol trooper as a hero after he risked his own safety Sunday to stop a wrong-way driver heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15.

“Highway Patrol Trooper Henson didn’t hesitate,” Cox tweeted. “He raced northbound and sacrificed himself to stop the car, saving untold lives. Fortunately he only received minor injuries.”

The response began at about 4:18 a.m. after UHP officials learned of the red SUV, initially reported to be at 600 South.

“Troopers responded to the area to stop the dangerous vehicle before it could hit any other motorists,” the UHP statement says.

“Trooper Henson located the vehicle near 4500 South in the No. 1 lane. The SUV attempted to swerve around the patrol car. The front of the trooper’s car made contact with the driver’s side of the SUV where it was stopped in the HOV and No. 1 lane.”

The trooper, Devin Henson, “received minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from a local hospital,” the statement says.

“The driver of the wrong way vehicle was treated at the scene and arrested and booked into jail for DUI.

“Trooper Henson’s quick actions and bravery no doubt saved lives,” the UHP statement says.

The incident was the 29th wrong way vehicle UHP troopers have stopped so far this year, the statement says, adding that the total for 2021 was 158 wrong way drivers.

A probable cause statement filed for suspect Christopher Steven Spurrier, 32, says he has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class A misdemeanor; reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; and crossing a highway divider, an infraction.

Spurrier’s Breath Alcohol Content test came back at 0.142%. The statement does not say if a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test was also administered. Utah’s BAC intoxication level is 0.05%.

Spurrier’s bail was set at $750. A records check shows he is no longer an inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail.