Gov. Cox declares drought emergency in 17 counties; cites low streamflows, rising temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox on issued an Executive Order Thursday declaring a state of emergency in 17 Utah counties due to worsening drought conditions and forecasts of low streamflow and rising temperatures.

The declaration is based on recommendations from the state’s Drought Response Committee and were guided in part by federal drought indicators.

The areas of concern include: Washington, Iron, San Juan, Kane, Juab, Emery, Grand, Beaver, Garfield, Piute, Millard, Tooele, Uintah, Carbon, Sevier, Sanpete and Wayne counties.

“According to the U.S. Drought Monitor and the USDA’s disaster classifications, much of southern Utah is facing severe to extreme drought. About 42% of the state is experiencing severe drought, with 4% in the extreme category,” a news release from the Cox’s office said.

“The state’s snowpack peaked at 14.3 inches on March 23, aligning with Utah’s average annual peak. However, in the southwestern region, snowpack levels were only 44% of normal, and average winter temperatures were 2 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. While statewide reservoir storage is at 84% capacity, officials warn that continued conservation efforts are critical.”

“The last time a similar drought emergency was declared was on April 22, 2022, when 65% of the state was in extreme drought and nearly all of Utah was experiencing at least severe drought.”

Gov. Cox is urging Utahns to reduce water use both indoors and outdoors. Recommendations include delaying lawn watering until temperatures consistently reach the mid-70s, fixing leaks, running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines, shortening showers, and participating in state incentive programs for water-smart landscaping and appliances.

More information on water conservation tips is available at SlowTheFlow.org, and current drought conditions can be tracked through the state’s Division of Water Resources, the news release said.