Gov. Cox expects Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be available in Utah next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox says the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which was unanimously approved Friday by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, could get CDC guidelines and be available in Utah as soon as Wednesday.

“A third authorized vaccine tells me that even through some of our darkest times, miracles still happen,” Cox said in the prepared statement released Friday. “This is a testament to modern research, science, public health and medicine.

“We are in a race to save as many lives as possible through vaccines. This vaccine will do that. Remember, all three vaccines are safe and effective. You can have confidence that any of them will protect you and those around you from COVID-19.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized for people age 18 and older.

Once Utah receives doses, officials will begin distributing them according to the eligibility standards already have in place, the statement says.

“We still await guidance from the CDC on how the vaccine will be recommended for use, but a single-dose vaccine, like this one, has great potential to protect people who may be less likely to be able to get a second dose. It is easier to store and gives us the ability to get the vaccine to more communities throughout Utah.”

Utah vaccine eligibility is currently open to residents 65 and older, and to residents 16 and older who suffer from specific comorbidities. To see the comorbidity list, click here. Eligible children age 16 and 17 can only take the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for people of those ages.

Cox also announced this week that people who are eligible for the vaccine can now take it in any county where they can book an appointment, but must return to the same location if a second dose is required.