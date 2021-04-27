Gov. Cox, First Lady share her new initiative, asks Utahns to ‘Show Up’

ALPINE, Utah, April 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah First Lady Abby Cox, joined by husband Gov. Spencer Cox, on Tuesday announced a new initiative she helped design and intends to champion during the next four years.

The initiative is called “Show Up.”

At a news conference on Tuesday morning, Gov. Cox summed it up:

“It’s about doing good and being good,” he said in comments before introducing his wife.

“‘Show Up’ is a rallying cry to Utahns everywhere to reach out wherever and however they can to build caring communities that ‘Show Up’ with empathy and understanding,” says a summary shared with media. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of Utah’s children and families.”

Abby Cox urged Utahns to “connect through our differences,” adding “it is going to take all of us working together” to overcome prejudices while we work together to improve conditions for Utahns. She cited the need to combat what she called “the empathy crisis.”

“Show Up” includes four specific focus areas:

Expanding Utah students’ and teachers’ social and emotional learning abilities, including the abilities to resolve conflicts, be socially and emotionally aware, manage self, gain relationship skills, and take personal responsibility for their actions.

Providing more Utah students with the opportunity to participate in the Special Olympics Unified Sports program, where students of all abilities participate on sports teams together.

Supporting Utah’s foster children and their families through awareness, service, and creating caring communities for foster families.

Partnering with Governor Cox’s office to do service projects of all kinds throughout the state.

To see the full “Show up” presentation, click the link below.