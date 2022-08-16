Gov. Cox, former Gov. Herbert tour Draper prison, set for demolition

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others toured the now vacant Utah State Prison at Draper.

“For 71 years, the Draper prison served the people of Utah,” Cox later tweeted. “But now we’ve developed better ways to secure those who are paying their debt to society while helping them rebuild their lives and find a productive future.”

The facilities are empty now that the prison occupants have been moved to the state’s new facility, at 1480 N. 8000 West, Salt Lake City.

The Draper facility will be checked for asbestos, which will be removed over the coming weeks, then the former prison will be leveled, with the exception of the prison chapel, which will be preserved, according to plans.

Next year, when the demolition is completed, sewer and water lines, along with other infrastructure, will be installed on the 600-acre site, slated to become a new shopping, business, and residential area with trails and parks.

Cox said the development will be one Utahns can be proud of. Completing it will be a multi-year project.

“I believe that right up there with our national parks and Temple Square, that this will be one of the most visited places in the state of Utah when it is finished, a place that we can all be proud of,” Cox said.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker said it will all be worth it.

“I think the opportunity and the potential are worth the headache of the construction,” Walker said.

To see plans for the development, click here.