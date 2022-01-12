Gov. Cox orders flags lowered to mark interment of former Sen. Harry Reid

Former Sen. Harry Reid in 2016. Reid died on December 28, 2021. His funeral on Saturday included a number of major political figures, including President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah,  Jan. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in recognition of Sen. Harry Reid’s interment.

Reid died on Dec. 28 at age 82. On Wednesday, his body lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, and a ceremony was held to celebrate the life of the former Nevada senator.

The day of interment is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13. Flags will be lowered to half staff at midnight and will return to full staff at sunset on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

