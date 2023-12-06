Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning at noon on Thursday, Dec. 7, until noon Friday.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.