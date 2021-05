SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson on Monday issued a statement regarding “the escalating violence in Israel.”

“We condemn the senseless bloodshed perpetrated by Hamas,” the men’s statement says.

“Israel has every right to defend its land and citizens. We stand firmly behind Israel and we pray for peace to return to the region very soon.”