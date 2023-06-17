Gov. Cox signs election amendment for 2nd Congressional District

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox on Saturday signed HB 2001, Election Amendments, which was passed in a special session of the Legislature on Wednesday.

That officially sets a primary for Sept. 5 and a general election on Nov. 21 for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District. The election will choose a new U.S. Representative, to replace retiring Rep. Chris Stewart.

Stewart announced last month that he would retire on Sept. 15. due to health concerns of his wife, Evie.

“This new schedule makes sure Utahns will be represented in Congress with minimal disruption to our election system,” Cox said in a statement released Saturday.

“We thank our municipalities and county clerks for adjusting to these changes and we encourage all eligible Utahns to register to vote and participate in our elections this year.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also shared thoughts.

“We care deeply about Utahns in the 2nd Congressional District, and they deserve a voice in Congress,” her statement says. “This timeline is our best option, balancing urgency with election security and accuracy. I’m confident in both our process and people.”

Twenty-two candidates have filed to run for Second District Representative during the special election.