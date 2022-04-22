Gov. Cox to meet with government, business leaders in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox is scheduled to meet with government and business leaders throughout Mexico next week.

Cox, along with World Trade Center, Go Utah and several local business leaders, will participate in a series of diplomatic and trade meetings.

“With international supply chains fractured and global logistics in disarray, right now is the time to be aggressive in strengthening our trade relationships and fortifying Utah as a leader in the global economy,” Cox said in a news release issued Friday.

“I look forward to meeting with many civic and business leaders as we further strengthen our economic, diplomatic and cultural ties with the great people of Mexico.”

The news release said Mexico is a critical trading partner for the state, with over $700 million in annual exports; and, according to the Mexican Embassy, more than 49,000 jobs in Utah are supported by trade with Mexico.

During his weeklong tour, Cox will meet with President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s Secretary of the Economy Mónica Duhem, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, and Gov. Enrique Alfaro Ramírez of Jalisco among others.