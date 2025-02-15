Gov. Cox signs controversial bill banning collective bargaining for police, firefighters, teachers, transit workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed controversial House Bill 267 (HB267) into law late Friday night, banning collective bargaining by unions representing police, firefighters, teachers, transit workers and other public employees.

The legislation, which is set to take effect on July 1, generated intense debate over the course of a couple of weeks, including demonstrations by thousands of stakeholders who protested at the Utah Capitol.

A last-ditch attempt at a compromise floundered Friday, leading HB 267’s sponsors, Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, and Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper, to move forward with the original bill. The compromise would have allowed collective bargaining to continue, provided a majority of all employees—not just union members—voted in favor through a secret ballot election conducted by a third party.

Cox issued a brief statement after the Valentine’s Day signing, saying “Utah has long been known as a state that can work together to solve difficult issues. I’m disappointed that in this case, the process did not ultimately deliver the compromise that at one point was on the table and that some stakeholders had accepted.”

The Utah Education Association responded to news of the bill’s signing and promised to fight on, saying it would consider a ballot referendum to overturn the law.

“Despite overwhelming opposition, Governor Spencer Cox and the Legislature ignored the voices of thousands…,” the UEA statement said.

“In a matter of weeks, anti-public education politicians dismissed thousands of emails, phone calls and more than 16,000 petitions signatures from public employees and supporters. This is a blatant attack on public employees and our right to advocate for the success of our profession and students.

“As educators, we don’t let setbacks stop us. We have faced challenges before and persevered. UEA has been here for more than a century, and we aren’t going anywhere. If anything, this moment reinforces why Utah needs strong unions.

“Through this fight we have witnessed first hand how many Utahns stand with their public sector employees, including educators. We do not do this work alone. We will continue to build relationships and strengthen our communities, knowing that our collective power makes a difference.

“Now that HB 267 has been signed into law, UEA is exploring all possible avenues to ensure our advocacy efforts continue, including a ballot referendum.

“We stand united with public workers across Utah, and we will keep building our collective strength. Our power is in our solidarity, we will move forward together.”



