Gov.-elect Spencer Cox announces additional cabinet and senior staff positions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov.-elect Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson announced 19 key roles in their new administration Monday.

Unless otherwise noted, appointees will require confirmation of the Utah Senate, said a news release from the Office of the Gov.-elect.

“After a thorough interview process, I’m convinced each of these candidates will serve the citizens of Utah exceptionally well,” Cox said. “Each has impeccable qualifications, brings fresh ideas and, most importantly, is devoted to public service. We’re lucky to have such brilliant minds willing to serve the public.”

Nominees include:

Craig Buttars, who has served as executive for Cache County for the past six years, has been nominated as commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Food. He also served in the Utah House of Representatives from 1997 to 2006.

Sanpete County Sheriff Brian Nielson, who has served as sheriff for the past 10 years, has been named executive director of the Department of Corrections.

Health care administrator and current mayor of St. George Jon Pike has been named as commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department.

Another elected official, Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees, has been tapped to serve as executive director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Margaret Busse, a social impact advisor, adjunct professor at Brigham Young University and former associate director of Social Enterprise Initiative at Harvard Business School, has been nominated to lead the Department of Commerce.

Tracy Gruber, currently the director of the Office of Child Care and senior advisor for the Intergenerational Poverty Initiative, has been named executive director of the Utah Department of Human Services.

Casey Cameron, who is currently serving as interim director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services, has been nominated as the permanent DWS executive director. She replaces Jon Pierpont, who Cox tapped to be his chief of staff.

Rich Saunders, who has been interim executive director of the Department of Health since September, has been named as the permanent executive director.

In addition to cabinet positions, four individuals will take on new roles that do not require Senate approval.

Nubia Peña, who is currently director of the Division of Multicultural Affairs, will take on a concurrent role as senior advisor on Equity and Opportunity.

Thom Carter, the current executive director of the Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR), has been named as the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Energy Development and energy advisor.

Cox’s current Chief of Staff Kirsten Rappleye will shift to serve as director of First Lady Initiatives for First Lady Abby Cox.

Former director of business development for Boys & Girls Club of America Shelly Smith has been appointed as director of Boards and Commissions.

In addition, seven current department heads will retain their positions: Commissioner Jess Anderson, who heads the Department of Public Safety; Carlos Braceras, who has led the Utah Department of Transportation since 2013; Gary Harter, executive director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs; Jill Remington Love, executive director of the Department of Heritage and Arts; Utah Labor Commissioner Jaceson Maughan; Ed Leary, commissioner of the Utah Department of Financial Institutions; and Brian Steed, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Cox and Henderson, along with other statewide elected officials, will be formally sworn in on Inauguration Day, Monday, Jan. 4.