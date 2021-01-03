Gov.-elect Spencer Cox attends worship services prior to inauguration day

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov.-elect Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson gathered with four local faith communities as part of their Day of Prayer prior to their inauguration ceremony.

“Spending the day before taking the Oath of Office in spiritual communion and contemplation was very important to me,” said Cox. “The thoughtful sermons and inspirational music put everything into perspective and reminded me of my gratitude to God and our obligations to each other.”

Cox, his wife Abby and Henderson and her husband Gabe attended the Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church Service at 920 Tonaquint Drive; New Promise Lutheran Church Service at 244 S. Valley View Drive; Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship at 1495 S. Black Ridge Drive and Saint George Catholic Church Service, in Spanish, at 259 W. 200 North, all in St. George.

Only the two couples attended services along with congregants in order to limit numbers of people in the meeting spaces and observe the strict COVID guidelines coordinated between representatives of each church, the Utah Inaugural Committee and the Utah Department of Health, the news release said.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, more than 400 faith leaders throughout the state and the public are invited to watch a “Freedom Fireside” video broadcast that will be livestreamed on Cox’s official YouTube channel.