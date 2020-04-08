Gov. Gary Hebert says Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘impressed’ with Utah’s response to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Hebert tweeted Wednesday morning that Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is “impressed” with Utah’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just finished a productive visit with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the actions and results from Utah’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Herbert wrote in the tweet. “Fauci expressed how favorably impressed he was with Utah’s comprehensive response.”

Fauci has been a “de facto” public health spokesperson for the office of the President during the pandemic and strong advocate of ongoing social distancing efforts in the United States. He argued for the extension of the initial 15-day self-isolation guidelines, issued by the executive office, to at least until the end of April.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, according to Wikipedia.

