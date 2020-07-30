Gov. Gary Herbert approves mask requirement for city of Logan

LOGAN, Utah, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert has approved Logan City’s request to require a mask be worn in city limits to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The city of Logan joins Summit, Salt Lake and Grand County who have all also received permission from Herbert for the authority to implement mask mandates.

Logan Mayor Mayor Holly Daines said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that the city sent a letter through the Bear River Health Department to Herbert to ask for approval.

“The governor believes in local decision making and I’d like to thank him for that response,” Daines told assembled reporters. “At his weekly press conference this morning, he said: ‘wearing a mask shouldn’t be political. It’s good science and it makes sense.’ And I agree with that. A portion of his conference this morning reaffirmed the importance of wearing face coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19. I realize there are strong feelings on both sides of this issue, but research continues to mount that masks are an essential tool in fighting coronavirus, and our goals are to keep our schools and our economy open and operating.”

Daines said Logan’s case counts are “reasonable” right now, but the city is being proactive. She said the next month will be critical in ensuring K through 12 students can return to in-person learning and both students and teachers will be required to wear masks.

“We will soon welcome 20,000 USU students back to campus from many other cities and states,” she added. “Utah State University is an important part of our community and our economy, and we are thrilled to have them back, but it is a time to be cautious. Masks are also required on campus. It makes sense to have that be consistent throughout the community.”

She said Logan’s requirements will be similar to other cities and counties that require masks, but one difference is that the city will not require children under 5 to wear a mask.

“Face coverings will be required inside retail and public locations, and at indoor and outdoor gatherings when social distancing is not possible,” Daines said. “Masks are not required outdoors unless you are unable to maintain the recommended six foot distance of separation.”

Enforcement will be done primarily through education and warnings, she said. “Unless someone is a repeated offender or is really belligerent, we’re just trying to educate people to comply,” she said. “So many people are already wearing masks and that’s great, I really appreciate that. This may be just a nudge to people to say, if you’re not doing it already, OK it’s time, and to take the question out, should I wear one or should I not? Yes, just do it.”

The requirement will go into effect on Aug. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and will be in place for 30 days initially, after which it will need council approval to be renewed.