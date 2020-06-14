Gov. Gary Herbert shares message to Utahns on Flag Day

UTAH, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert shared a message to Utahns on Flag Day Sunday.

“As I see the flag of the United States displayed across Utah today, I am grateful for our nation and freedoms,” Herbert wrote in a tweet. “On this Flag Day may we honor the memory of those who have served the country by making a commitment to do better by our fellow man.”

In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.