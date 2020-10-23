Gov. Herbert on COVID numbers: ‘This is a record day for Utah – but not a good one’

UTAH, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah continues to break COVID-19 records.

New daily cases on Friday were reported at 1,960, beating Thursday’s record-breaking number by 418.

Hospitalizations Friday numbered 313, beaking Thursday’s record-breaking number by 11.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 15.8%, up 0.3 from Thursday’s record-breaking percentage.

“This is a record day for Utah — but not a good one,” Gov. Gary Herbert said in a statement released with daily numbers. “Cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high, and I am deeply concerned that COVID exhaustion is as well. Now is not the time to let down your guard.

“By public health order, masks are required in 21 counties. Wear one any time you are around someone outside your immediate household, even when around extended family or friends.

“Up until now, our hospitals have been able to provide good care to all COVID and non-COVID patients who need it. But today we stand on the brink. If Utahns do not take serious steps to limit group gatherings and wear masks, our healthcare providers will not have the ability to provide quality care for everyone who needs it.”

The dead

Those reported dead of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours were four men:

A Davis County resident between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County resident between 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County resident between 65 and 84, living in a long-term care facility

A Washington County resident, older than 85 and living in a long-term care facility

The number of Utah deaths from the virus now stands at 567.

More numbers

With the 1,960 new cases, positive cases now stand at a cumulative 101,509.

Tests performed number 1,012,740, an increase of 8,454 since yesterday. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,355 per day.

Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic number 4,939. Numbers of those classified as recovered were not included in Friday’s report.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.