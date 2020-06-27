Gov. Herbert signs executive orders for COVID-19 risk status, face masks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued two executive orders late Friday, regarding Utah’s guidelines pertaining to COVID-19, and the wearing of face masks in state facilities.

Herbert’s executive order Requiring Face Coverings in State Facilities says that, according to Utah Code, the governor is authorized to use all available resources as reasonably necessary to cope with a state of emergency.

It states that a “face covering” is a cloth mask or similar covering that covers the nose and mouth.

It further explains that a “state facility” means any portion of a building or structure that is owned or leased by the state or a state governmental entity. It excludes a state prison or correctional facility; the legislative and judicial branches of the state; and the offices of the Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer.

Those who do not need to wear a face covering are children younger than age 2; a child in a childcare setting; a person with a medical or mental health condition or a disability that prevents wearing a face covering; those who are hearing impaired or communicating with a hearing-impaired person; and a person who is outdoors, in a vehicle or eating/drinking six feet from others who are not family members.

“The Utah Department of Corrections shall implement requirements regarding the wearing of face coverings in a state prison or state community correctional center to protect the health and safety of employees, visitors, and incarcerated individuals,” the order says.

This executive order pertaining to face coverings goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, June 29, until 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10, unless otherwise amended.

The order Adopting Version 4.7 of the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines states that the risk status is as follows in the specified areas:

Orange (moderate risk) in Salt Lake City

Green (normal risk) in Beaver, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Kane, Millard, Piute, Uintah, and Wayne counties

Yellow (low risk) in each area of the State not identified above.

The provisions of the Phased Guidelines state that each area must comply with the provisions of its risk category. In other words, Salt Lake City must comply with the provisions of Orange or moderate risk, while areas designated Green must comply with the Green or low risk provisions, etc.

This executive order regarding Phased Guidelines is in effect as of 5 p.m. Friday, June 26, until Friday, July 10, unless otherwise amended.