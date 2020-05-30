Gov. Herbert, UDoH transition most of Utah to ‘yellow’ COVID-19 status; Salt Lake City, Mexican Hat, Bluff still ‘orange’

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Source: Utah Department of Health

SALT LAKE CITY (May 29, 2020) – In consultation with the Utah Department of Health and the local health departments, Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order moving Grand County, West Valley City and Magna to low health risk status, or “yellow.”

Salt Lake City, Bluff and Mexican Hat will remain at moderate health risk, or “orange.” Bluff and Mexican Hat both are in San Juan County.

Other Stories of Interest:  Utah COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 132 new cases since Sunday

The order is effective immediately.

Below, find the official order, along with guidelines for orange and yellow COVID-19 stages.

Executiver Order, Moving Grand County, Magana, West Valley City to Yellow (1)

Orange moderate risk COVID
 Yellow low risk covid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here