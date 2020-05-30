Gov. Herbert, UDoH transition most of Utah to ‘yellow’ COVID-19 status; Salt Lake City, Mexican Hat, Bluff still ‘orange’

SALT LAKE CITY (May 29, 2020) – In consultation with the Utah Department of Health and the local health departments, Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order moving Grand County, West Valley City and Magna to low health risk status, or “yellow.”

Salt Lake City, Bluff and Mexican Hat will remain at moderate health risk, or “orange.” Bluff and Mexican Hat both are in San Juan County.

The order is effective immediately.

Below, find the official order, along with guidelines for orange and yellow COVID-19 stages.

Orange moderate risk COVID

Yellow low risk covid

