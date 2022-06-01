Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Abby Osborne to Inland Port Authority Board

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has named Abby Osborne to the Inland Port Authority Board.

“Abby has shown strong leadership and sound judgment in her current and previous roles, and she cares deeply about economic growth and transportation issues,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “I’m so grateful she is willing to bring these insights and serve the people of Utah in this new capacity.”

Osborne currently serves as the chief of staff for the Utah House of Representatives, helping to oversee and coordinate legislative initiatives for the House Majority Caucus. Prior to her current role with the House, Osborne worked as the executive vice president of government affairs and public policy for the Salt Lake Chamber where she championed policies to improve business and economic conditions across the state, the released statement says.

Before her involvement in public administration, Osborne worked for Granite Construction for 13 years. In 2014, Osborne started the Utah Transportation Coalition which brings public and private sector groups together to solve pressing transportation problems facing the state. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Montana Tech.

In March, the Utah Legislature passed HB443 which requires the governor to appoint two individuals to the Inland Port Authority Board. In April, he appointed Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and Theresa Foxley, president and CEO of EDCUtah. Foxley has since withdrawn due to a conflict.