Gov. Spencer Cox appoints judge for Third District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Charles Stormont to the Third District Court bench to fill the vacancy left by Judge Amy Oliver’s appointment to the Utah Court of Appeals. Stormont’s nomination requires confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Charles has a strong commitment to public service and a broad range of experience that will enhance his service on the court,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate his willingness to serve in this new capacity.”

Stormont currently serves as the Utah Department of Transportation’s Director of Right of Way and Property Management, where he oversees myriad complex real estate functions.

Prior to joining UDOT in 2018, Stormont was senior counsel with Utah Transit Authority, of counsel at Fabian VanCott, member of Stormont Billings PLLC, and an assistant attorney general at the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

“I am humbled by Gov. Cox’s appointment to the Third District Court and the opportunity to continue serving the people of Utah,” Stormont said in the prepared statement. “If confirmed by the Utah Senate, I am committed to upholding the principles of integrity, respect, fairness, and fidelity to the law.”