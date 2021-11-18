Gov. Spencer Cox authorizes COVID-19 booster shot for all Utah adults

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox announced in his monthly news conference Thursday that all Utah adults will be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots beginning Friday.

Vaccine providers across Utah are being asked to offer booster shots to any adult who would like to receive one, Cox said.

Anyone age 18 and older who received a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna more than six months ago, as well as adults who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine more than two months ago, is eligible.

“The whole booster discussion has been very confusing to most people,” Cox told assembled reporters. “We just want to make it very simple.”

The decision was made due to the high transmission rate of the virus in Utah, he said.

Cox said the state wants to help make people “as safe as possible” as the holidays approach.

