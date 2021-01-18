Gov. Spencer Cox issues statement in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued a statement in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday.

“As we remember the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., we must recommit ourselves to the ideals he advocated for: civil rights and an end to discrimination,” Cox said by way of a prepared statement.

“Dr. King wisely said, ‘Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.’ We must find our way back to loving our neighbors as ourselves. And we must infuse our political discourse with respect, even when we disagree. This kind of civil engagement takes resolve and courage.

“Let’s take that first step together. Let’s move forward as we form a more perfect union.”